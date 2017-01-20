Dierks Bentley Launches What the Hell Tour and Announces 31 New Summer Dates

With openers Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi in tow, Dierks Bentley kicked off his What the Hell Tour last night (Jan. 19) to a sold-out crowd in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to the previously announced 40-plus tour dates, Dierks revealed that the tour will extend well into the summer with 31 new dates, inducing stops in Atlanta, Chicago, San Diego and Denver.

“The show last night—and even just being with Cole and Pardi hanging offstage the last few days—has me so pumped for the rest of this year,” said Dierks. “There’s not a cooler feeling in the world than the love that country music fans pour out every night when you’re laying it all out on the stage. They are having the time of their lives, and we’re all just getting lost in it together. I can’t wait to bring that back to Nashville tomorrow night and celebrate with all our friends and family at home. The guys and I are never going to forget this tour and these fans and all the people helping us live out our dreams every night.”

Check out a clip of Dierks, Cole and Jon from last night’s show.

Newly Announced What the Hell Tour Cities

Birmingham, AL

Cincinnati, OH

Columbia, MD

Hartford, CT

Boston, MA

Holmdel, NJ

Washington DC

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Jones Beach, NY

Allentown, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Charlotte, NC

Jacksonville, FL

Raleigh, NC

Virginia Beach, VA

Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland, OH

Chicago, IL

St. Louis, MO

Darien Center, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Orange Beach, AL

Atlanta, GA

Mountain View, CA

Sacramento, CA

Anaheim, CA

San Diego, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Albuquerque, NM

Denver, CO

Tickets for select dates will become available as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket going on sale Jan. 27.

What the Hell Tour