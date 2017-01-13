Zac Brown Band Announces “Welcome Home Tour”—New Album Drops May 12

Zac Brown Band announced today (Jan. 13) that it will kick off a 40-plus-date Welcome Home Tour on May 12 in their hometown of Atlanta. During the six-month trek across North America, the troupe will make stops in Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Tampa and Los Angeles, among others.
“We’re looking forward to heading back on the road in 2017 and sharing some new songs with our fans,” said Zac.
Promising a return to their roots, the band is currently in the studio recording a new album, Welcome Home, which drops on May 12.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. local time. Every online ticket order includes a choice of a physical or digital copy of the new album.
Zac Brown Band’s 2017 Welcome Home Tour Dates
May 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 20 – Charleston, SC – Southern Ground Music and Food Festival – MUSC Health Stadium
May 21 – Charleston, SC – Southern Ground Music and Food Festival – MUSC Health Stadium
May 26 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 28 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 8 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
June 10– Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium – 2017 Buckeye Country Superfest
June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
June 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 24 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
June 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest
July 6 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 7 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 15 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
August 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN WeFest – WeFest Amphitheatre
August 19 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
August 20 – Brownsville, OR Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival
August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center
August 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
August 27 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 3 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
September 15 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
September 22– West Palm Beach, FL– Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
September 23– West Palm Beach, FL– Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
September 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
October 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 8 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
October 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
