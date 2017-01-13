Billy Currington Announces “Stay Up ’Til the Sun” Tour

Sun-loving, beach-bummin’ Billy Currington announced his new Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour today (Jan. 13).
Billy will visit more than 20 cities during the tour, including stops in Houston, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta.
Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour (more dates to be announced)
March 9 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
March 10 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center
March 11 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
March 23 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
March 24 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
March 25 – Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
April 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
April 7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
April 8 – Strousburg, PA – Sherman Theater
April 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
April 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
May 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
May 13 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 19 – Richmond, VA – Center Stage
May 20 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
June 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle