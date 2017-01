There’s no hiding for Travis Tritt. On his latest album, November’s A Man and His Guitar: Live From the Franklin Theatre, the Grammy-winning Class of ’89 alum leaves behind his band for a live solo acoustic show, captured on two CDs and a DVD.

For more background on Travis Tritt’s new album, politics, the direction of Country music and his opinion on the CMA, click here.

Photo Credit: Scott Legato/GettyImages