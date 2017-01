Sam Hunt will headline the 2017 Pepsi Rock the Festival when it returns to Cullman, Alabama in June. The two-day festival runs June 2nd – 3rd, with additional headliners and performers to be announced at a later date.

Rock the South was first held in 2011 to raise funds for victims of a series of tornadoes that devastated many parts of Alabama.

Click here for more on the big festival.

Photo Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic