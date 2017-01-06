Shows
Around Town
Concerts
News
Texoma Weather
Sweet Deals
Games
Search
Real Country Thursday Nights
Posted on
January 6, 2017
Headlines
Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016
Vote Now: Best Single of 2016
Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single
Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016
Chris Janson’s “Holdin’ Her” Is Almost the Perfect Marriage Proposal Song . . . Almost
Holiday Playlist: The 10 Manliest Christmas Songs This Side of Paradise
Shows
Around Town
Concerts
News
Texoma Weather
Sweet Deals
Games