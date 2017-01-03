Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds To Be Buried Together

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds will have a joint funeral and be buried together at the Hollywood Hills’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

“My mother and my sister are together right now,” Todd Fisher said Friday after the Los Angeles Coroners Office released Carrie Fisher’s body back to the family following an examination into her cause of death; the results of initial tests were inconclusive, TMZ reports.

Photo Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic