Reba McEntire Reveals Track Listing for New Gospel Album, Including “Oh, How I Love Jesus” [Listen]

Earlier this month on Dec. 15, Reba McEntire announced plans to release a new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. The double-album, which will be released on Feb. 3, will feature 10 classic hymns and 10 brand-new songs.

“One album has 10 hymns on it, songs that I grew up singing all my life,” said Reba via Facebook. “And the other one are 10 brand-new songs. It’s a joint partnership with Nash Icon and Capitol Christian. I was thrilled to death to get to do a gospel album, I’ve been wanting to do one forever.”

In addition to classic hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art,” Sing It Now will feature “Oh, How I Love Jesus,” which you can hear below in a new lyric video.

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope Track Listing