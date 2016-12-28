North Texas Native Charley Pride To Be Honored With Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Charley Pride will be honored by the Recording Academy with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The three-time Grammy winner, who was the first African-American singer to perform at the Grand Opry in 1967 and became its first African-American member in 1993, will be joined by six other legendary artists: gospel great Shirley Caesar, jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, pioneering country artist Jimmie Rodgers, R&B luminary Nina Simone and funk icon Sylvester “Sly Stone” Stewart.

Click here for more on the life and career of Charley Pride.

 

Photo Credit: Brandon Wade, Special Contributor to The Dallas Morning News

