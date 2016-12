Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack. The Star Wars icon was 60.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images